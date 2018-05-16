We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ben's Plant Powered Spicy Lentil Stew 285G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Ben's Plant Powered Spicy Lentil Stew 285G
£2.49
£8.74/kg

Per portion (142g)

Energy
521kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ

Product Description

  • Lentils, carrots and red peppers in a tomato based sauce.
  • Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie for more delicious and wholesome meal ideas
  • A hearty and warming stew! Ben's Lentil, Carrot and Red Pepper Spicy Stew is a hearty and warming dish on its own and perfect with Ben's Original rice - or give it your own twist by popping some freshly sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes and cucumber on the side.
  • When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world’s best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben’s Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It’s still as delicious as ever. At Ben’s Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably – from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
  • Serves 2
  • Good Source of Fibre and Protein
  • Perfect in 90 Seconds
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 285G
  • Good Source of Fibre
  • Good Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (39%), Brown Lentils (14%), Carrot (14%), Red Bell Pepper (7.4%), Garlic, Red Onion (5.8%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Oats, Sugar, Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Salt, Corn Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Powder, Basil, Corn Starch, Colour (Paprika Oleoresin), Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Thyme, Oregano, Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Green Chilli

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Soya, Wheat, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Mustard., This product is made to a vegan recipe but as it is manufactured in a facility that uses Milk, it is not suitable for people with a Milk allergy.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.

Produce of

Made in India with lentils from different origins

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Ideas
  • A hearty, warming dish on its own and perfect with Ben's Original rice.
  • Give it your own twist by popping some freshly sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes and cucumber on the side.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.bensoriginal.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • www.bensoriginal.ie

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (142g) (%*)
Energy367kJ521kJ (6%)
-87kcal124kcal (6%)
Fat2.8g4.0g (6%)
of which saturates0.3g0.4g (2%)
Carbohydrate10g15g (6%)
of which sugars3.5g5.0g (6%)
Fibre2.2g3.1g
Protein4.1g5.8g (12%)
Salt0.86g1.2g (20%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Source of fibre with 2.5g fibre/100kcal--
View all Packet Mix & Traditional Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here