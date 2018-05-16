Ben's Plant Powered Spicy Lentil Stew 285G

Per portion (142g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ
Product Description
- Lentils, carrots and red peppers in a tomato based sauce.
- Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie for more delicious and wholesome meal ideas
- A hearty and warming stew! Ben's Lentil, Carrot and Red Pepper Spicy Stew is a hearty and warming dish on its own and perfect with Ben's Original rice - or give it your own twist by popping some freshly sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes and cucumber on the side.
- When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world’s best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben’s Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It’s still as delicious as ever. At Ben’s Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably – from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
- Serves 2
- Good Source of Fibre and Protein
- Perfect in 90 Seconds
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 285G
- Good Source of Fibre
- Good Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (39%), Brown Lentils (14%), Carrot (14%), Red Bell Pepper (7.4%), Garlic, Red Onion (5.8%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Oats, Sugar, Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Salt, Corn Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Powder, Basil, Corn Starch, Colour (Paprika Oleoresin), Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Thyme, Oregano, Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Green Chilli
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Soya, Wheat, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Mustard., This product is made to a vegan recipe but as it is manufactured in a facility that uses Milk, it is not suitable for people with a Milk allergy.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.
Produce of
Made in India with lentils from different origins
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Ideas
- A hearty, warming dish on its own and perfect with Ben's Original rice.
- Give it your own twist by popping some freshly sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes and cucumber on the side.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
Net Contents
285g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (142g) (%*)
|Energy
|367kJ
|521kJ (6%)
|-
|87kcal
|124kcal (6%)
|Fat
|2.8g
|4.0g (6%)
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|5.0g (6%)
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.1g
|Protein
|4.1g
|5.8g (12%)
|Salt
|0.86g
|1.2g (20%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Source of fibre with 2.5g fibre/100kcal
|-
|-
