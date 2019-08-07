By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Turtle Beans 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Black Turtle Beans 500G
£ 1.80
£3.60/kg
per 80g
  • Energy395kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Dried black turtle beans.
  • TENDER BITE Harvested at their peak for the fullest natural flavour
  
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten and wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: 1 hour 10 minutes
No need to soak. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
Place 100g of beans into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 60 minutes, until the beans have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 80g
Energy494kJ / 118kcal395kJ / 94kcal
Fat1.1g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate14.6g11.7g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre8.7g7.0g
Protein8.0g6.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
40g of uncooked black turtle beans weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best of all black beans and it tastes so good

5 stars

The best of all black beans and it tastes so good for any thing you use it for

