Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa 250G

- Energy971 kJ 231 kcal12%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.22g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)
Product Description
- 100% Quinoa Red & White
- Be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced varied diet.
- Low GI longer lasting energy compared to white rice*
- *Merchant Gourmet Red & White Quinoa has been scientifically tested to show it has a lower GI compared to a ready to eat white rice.
- Quinoa is a fantastic, healthy alternative to white rice. Our Red and White Quinoa has been simply cooked with water and a dash of olive oil, and has a wonderfully nutty flavour that works beautifully in salads.
- Good to know
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Eat hot or cold
- A natural source of protein for muscle growth
- Great with chicken or veggies
- Source of protein and fibre
- Low in saturated fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
White Quinoa (81%) (Water, White Quinoa), Red Quinoa (18%) (Water, Red Quinoa), Olive Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and eat within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- East to prepare
- Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains.
- For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy it cold.
- Get creative
- For a wholesome porridge: stir the Quinoa into a pan of almond milk, berries and pistachios.
- Simmer over a medium heat for 8-10 mins, and serve in a bowl, drizzled with honey.
Number of uses
Serves 2 (125g per serving)
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|777 / 185
|Fat
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|28.6g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.18g
