By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Great Scot Red Split Lentils 500G

5(1)Write a review
Great Scot Red Split Lentils 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Dried Red Split Lentils
  • For more information and recipes: www.greatscotfoods.co.uk
  • For decades we've been helping cooks create delicious results in the kitchen. Our quality ingredients provide a wholesome base for endless recipes. With a wide range of pulses, grains and cereals, trust Great Scot to help you take the best to your table.
  • When cooked according to instructions. 30g of uncooked red split lentils weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
  • 3 heaped tablespoons provide 1 of your 5 a day
  • Brilliant in soups, curries & bakes
  • Fat-free
  • High in protein
  • Source of copper and iron
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Fat-free
  • High in protein
  • Source of copper
  • Source of iron

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best before end: See side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
2. Place 100g of lentils into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
3. Boil for 10 minutes, then simmer for 15 minutes, until the lentils have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
4. Drain, rinse and use.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 16 servings

Name and address

  • Great Scot,
  • Admail 4185,
  • Glasgow,
  • G1 1UQ.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback: 01933 654 340
  • Or write to us at:
  • Great Scot,
  • Admail 4185,
  • Glasgow,
  • G1 1UQ.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as consumedPer 80g serving as consumed
Energy 448kJ358kJ
-106kcal85kcal
Fat 0.4g0.3g
of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 17.0g13.6g
of which sugars 0.8g0.6g
Fibre 1.9g1.5g
Protein 7.6g6.1g
Salt TraceTrace
Copper 0.2mg 19%NRV0.2mg 15%NRV
Iron 2.4mg 17%NRV1.9mg 13%NRV
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains approx. 16 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hearty lentils for big appetites

5 stars

Really good quality red lentils which make a wonderfully nourishing thickener for tasty winter soups, stews and casseroles.

Usually bought next

Knorr Ham Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Tesco Yellow Split Peas 500G

£ 0.55
£1.10/kg

Tesco Leeks Loose

£ 0.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Leeks 500G

£ 0.79
£1.58/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here