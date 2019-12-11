Great Scot Red Split Lentils 500G

Hearty lentils for big appetites
Really good quality red lentils which make a wonderfully nourishing thickener for tasty winter soups, stews and casseroles.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best before end: See side of pack.
Instructions: 1. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
2. Place 100g of lentils into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
3. Boil for 10 minutes, then simmer for 15 minutes, until the lentils have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
4. Drain, rinse and use.
Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK
This pack contains approx. 16 servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as consumed
|Per 80g serving as consumed
|Energy
|448kJ
|358kJ
|106kcal
|85kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|13.6g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.6g
|6.1g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|Copper
|0.2mg 19%NRV
|0.2mg 15%NRV
|Iron
|2.4mg 17%NRV
|1.9mg 13%NRV
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
