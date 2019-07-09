Tesco Pearl Barley 500G

Good product
This is really good !
Winter warmer
Put in stews and casseroles to thicken them. And its good for you.
healthy!
A healthy alternative to rice or pasta
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 111kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pearl Barley.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: No need to soak. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
Place 100g of pearl barley into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 50 minutes, until the pearl barley has softened but is slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 1 hour
Packed in the U.K.
20 Servings
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|470kJ / 111kcal
|376kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|16.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|3.6g
|Protein
|3.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|25g of uncooked pearl barley weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
