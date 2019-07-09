By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pearl Barley 500G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Pearl Barley 500G
£ 0.55
£1.10/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy376kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 470kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pearl barley.
  • PLUMP & NUTTY Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pearl Barley.

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley. Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: No need to soak. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
Place 100g of pearl barley into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 50 minutes, until the pearl barley has softened but is slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 1 hour

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy470kJ / 111kcal376kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate20.8g16.6g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre4.5g3.6g
Protein3.0g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
25g of uncooked pearl barley weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

4 stars

This is really good !

Winter warmer

5 stars

Put in stews and casseroles to thicken them. And its good for you.

healthy!

5 stars

A healthy alternative to rice or pasta

