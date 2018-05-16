By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cannellini Beans 500G

Tesco Cannellini Beans 500G
£ 1.15
£2.30/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy317kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Dried cannellini beans.
  • FLUFFY & EARTHY Harvested at their peak for the fullest natural flavour.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten and wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Soak 100g beans in 5ooml cold water for 12 hours or overnight.
Drain and rinse thoroughly.
Place the soaked beans into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, until the beans have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Warnings

  • Dried cannellini beans should be soaked overnight before cooking and then boiled for at least 10 minutes at the start of the cooking time.Never cook beans in a slow cooker unless pre-soaked for a minimum of 8 hours and boiled for 10 minutes.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy396kJ / 94kcal317kJ / 76kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate10.4g8.3g
Sugars0.6g0.5g
Fibre9.0g7.2g
Protein6.7g5.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
**35g of uncooked cannellini beans weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--
Pack contains approx. 14 servings.--

Safety information

Dried cannellini beans should be soaked overnight before cooking and then boiled for at least 10 minutes at the start of the cooking time.Never cook beans in a slow cooker unless pre-soaked for a minimum of 8 hours and boiled for 10 minutes.

