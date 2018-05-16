Tesco Cannellini Beans 500G

- Energy317kJ 76kcal4%
Product Description
- Dried cannellini beans.
- FLUFFY & EARTHY Harvested at their peak for the fullest natural flavour.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain gluten and wheat.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Soak 100g beans in 5ooml cold water for 12 hours or overnight.
Drain and rinse thoroughly.
Place the soaked beans into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, until the beans have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 14 Servings
Warnings
- Dried cannellini beans should be soaked overnight before cooking and then boiled for at least 10 minutes at the start of the cooking time.Never cook beans in a slow cooker unless pre-soaked for a minimum of 8 hours and boiled for 10 minutes.
Recycling info
Packing. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|396kJ / 94kcal
|317kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|7.2g
|Protein
|6.7g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|**35g of uncooked cannellini beans weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 14 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Dried cannellini beans should be soaked overnight before cooking and then boiled for at least 10 minutes at the start of the cooking time.Never cook beans in a slow cooker unless pre-soaked for a minimum of 8 hours and boiled for 10 minutes.
