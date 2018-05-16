Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains/Rice 250G

- Energy864 kJ 205 kcal10%
- Fat3.5g5%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt1.56g26%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691 / 164
Product Description
- Smoky Spanish-Style Grains & Rice
- Say hello!
- Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- For more recipes visit: merchant-gourmet.com
- Low saturated fat
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Brown Rice (35%) (Water, Wholegrain Brown Rice), Wheatberries (contains Gluten) (24%) (Water, Wheatberries), Black Barley (contains Gluten) (17%) (Water, Black Barley), Tomato Paprika Paste (8%) (Water, Tomato Purée, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Yeast Extract, Ground Paprika (6%), Paprika Flakes (6%), Red Pepper Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika (3%)), Red Pepper, Onion, Olive Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and eat within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare
- Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains. For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy it cold.
- Get creative
- … with the perfect tapas dish. Pan-fry peeled king prawns together with chorizo, garlic and paprika. Serve on a bed of Spanish-Style Grains, with a wedge of lemon and a tablespoon of aioli.
Number of uses
Serves 2 (125g per serving)
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Return to
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|691 / 164
|Fat
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|25.7g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.25g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019