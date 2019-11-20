Napolina Lentils 400G

Product Description
- Lentils in Water
- For a true taste of Italy, why not try our recipe for Lentil Bolognese
- Watch the video at www.napolina.com/recipes
- Napolina means 'Little Naples' and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965.
- Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
- That's the Italian way.
- High in protein
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Brown Lentils, Water, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Produce of
Produced with lentils from EU and non EU countries. Prepared and packed in Italy
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Return to
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Drained weight
265g
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|Energy:
|362kJ/86kcal
|Fat:
|0.7g
|of which saturates:
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate:
|10g
|of which sugars:
|<0.1g
|Fibre:
|7.8g
|Protein:
|6.1g
|Salt:
|0.05g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019