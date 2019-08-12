By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholefood Soup & Broth Mix 500G

Tesco Wholefood Soup & Broth Mix 500G
£ 1.15
£2.30/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy403kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of pearl barley, yellow split peas, green split peas, marrowfat peas and red split lentils.
  • A WARMING BLEND Balanced and blended for depth, bite and flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Pearl Barley (55%), Yellow Split Peas, Green Split Peas, Marrowfat Peas, Red Split Lentils.

 
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Soak 100g soup & broth mix in 500ml cold water for 8-12 hours or overnight.
Drain and rinse thoroughly.
Place the soaked soup & broth mix into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 40 minutes, until the soup and broth mix has softened but is slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 50 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 servings Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy503kJ / 119kcal403kJ / 95kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate20.7g16.6g
Sugars1.2g1.0g
Fibre4.9g3.9g
Protein4.7g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Superb!

5 stars

This is great in soups, especially as a meat alternative. Also fantastic for sprouting for pet parrots! Very nutritious.

