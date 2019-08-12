Tesco Wholefood Soup & Broth Mix 500G

Superb!
This is great in soups, especially as a meat alternative. Also fantastic for sprouting for pet parrots! Very nutritious.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal
Pearl Barley (55%), Yellow Split Peas, Green Split Peas, Marrowfat Peas, Red Split Lentils.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: Soak 100g soup & broth mix in 500ml cold water for 8-12 hours or overnight.
Drain and rinse thoroughly.
Place the soaked soup & broth mix into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat. Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 40 minutes, until the soup and broth mix has softened but is slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 50 mins
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
approx. 16 servings Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|503kJ / 119kcal
|403kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|16.6g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|3.9g
|Protein
|4.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
