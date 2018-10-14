By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bulgur Wheat 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Bulgur Wheat 500G
£ 1.15
£2.30/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy341kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Dried bulgur wheat.
  • NUTTY & TENDER Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • NUTTY & TENDER Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 100g bulgur wheat thoroughly in cold water.
Bring 400ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add the bulgur wheat.
Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.
Time: 25 minutes

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy426kJ / 101kcal341kJ / 81kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate18.7g15.0g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre2.3g1.8g
Protein3.6g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
30g of uncooked bulgur wheat weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely!

5 stars

Tesco is one of the few places that stock this - good quality product.

Usually bought next

Tesco Quinoa 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Mint 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here