Tesco Bulgur Wheat 500G

Lovely!
Tesco is one of the few places that stock this - good quality product.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426kJ / 101kcal
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: Rinse 100g bulgur wheat thoroughly in cold water.
Bring 400ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add the bulgur wheat.
Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.
Time: 25 minutes
Packed in the U.K.
approx. 16 Servings
Packing. Not Yet Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|426kJ / 101kcal
|341kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|30g of uncooked bulgur wheat weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
|-
|-
