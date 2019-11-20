By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Chilli 390G

£ 0.65
£1.67/kg
  • Pack size: 390g

Love these beans in a chilli con carne. Wouldn’t m

5 stars

Love these beans in a chilli con carne. Wouldn’t make one without it, the chilli sauce makes it!

Poor, not the same as before

1 stars

Tesco food quality standards have dropped, what have they done to the recipe. The beans are hard, enough to give you a stomach ache, and the chilli sauce taste and consistency is gone. Stop cutting corners and make a better product/change supplier. Other Supermarkets who make a similar product to this and its is better.

My chilli con carne is just not the same without t

5 stars

My chilli con carne is just not the same without this beans, so pleased they are back in to order online

i do not know what has happened to this product be

2 stars

i do not know what has happened to this product because the beans now have to be pre cooked and even then they are hard and dry and not very pleasant at all and there's not an alternative?

To hard to eat

2 stars

Used in chilli con carne but the beans were so hard we picked them out

