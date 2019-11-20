Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Chilli 390G

Love these beans in a chilli con carne. Wouldn’t m
Love these beans in a chilli con carne. Wouldn’t make one without it, the chilli sauce makes it!
Poor, not the same as before
Tesco food quality standards have dropped, what have they done to the recipe. The beans are hard, enough to give you a stomach ache, and the chilli sauce taste and consistency is gone. Stop cutting corners and make a better product/change supplier. Other Supermarkets who make a similar product to this and its is better.
My chilli con carne is just not the same without t
My chilli con carne is just not the same without this beans, so pleased they are back in to order online
i do not know what has happened to this product be
i do not know what has happened to this product because the beans now have to be pre cooked and even then they are hard and dry and not very pleasant at all and there's not an alternative?
To hard to eat
Used in chilli con carne but the beans were so hard we picked them out