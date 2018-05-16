Merchant Gourmet Glorious Grains 250G

Each 125g Serving Provides:
- Energy
- 960kJ
-
- 228kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)
Product Description
- Glorious grains with red rice & quinoa
- Find more recipes at merchant-gourment.com
- We have an appetite for change; to help save the planet one delicious plant-based meal at a time. Join us on our mission by enjoying this nutritious mix of cooked wheatberries, red rice, freekeh, black barley and quinoa. Our Glorious Grains have been simply cooked with water and a dash of olive oil. Add them to salads and stir fries for a delicious, nutty flavour.
- Plant-based simplicity
- Simply cooked
- Source protein and fibre
- Low in saturated fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 250G
- Source of Protein
- Source of fibre
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Wheatberries (39%) (Water, Wheatberries), Cooked Red Rice (20%) (Water, Red Rice), Cooked Freekeh (Wheat) (20%) (Water, Freekeh (Wheat)), Cooked Black Barley (10%) (Water, Black Barley), Cooked White Quinoa (10%) (Water, White Quinoa), Olive Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and eat within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Simple to prepare
- Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains. For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy them cold.
- A recipe for change
- For a hearty, simple and filling plant-based broth, sweat your favourite veggies in a pan then bring to the boil with veg stock and chopped herbs of your choice. Stir through the Glorious Grains to give texture and body. Enjoy!
Number of uses
Serves 2 (125g per serving)
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken, this product may contain stones.
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Return to
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|768/182
|Fat
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.04g
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken, this product may contain stones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.