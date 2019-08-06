By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg
£ 1.80
£1.80/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy322kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Dried red split lentils.
  • PLUMP & HEARTY Harvested at their peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • PLUMP & HEARTY Harvested at their peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain gluten and wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: No need to soak. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
Place 100g of lentils into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat.
Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes, until the lentils have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 25 Mins

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy402kJ / 96kcal322kJ / 77kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.7g9.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre6.1g4.9g
Protein7.3g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
30g of uncooked red split lentils weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely healthy & filling

5 stars

Lovely healthy & filling

Usually bought next

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Yellow Split Peas 500G

£ 0.55
£1.10/kg

Tesco Lentilles Vertes 500G

£ 1.15
£2.30/kg

Knorr Ham Stock Cubes 8 X 10G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here