Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg

Lovely healthy & filling
Lovely healthy & filling
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ / 96kcal
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: No need to soak. Rinse thoroughly before cooking.
Place 100g of lentils into a large saucepan with 500ml of water.
Place the pan on the medium hob ring over a high heat.
Bring to the boil and boil for 10 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes, until the lentils have softened but are slightly firm to the bite.
Drain thoroughly, rinse and use as required.
Time: 25 Mins
Packed in the U.K.
approx. 16 Servings
1 kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|402kJ / 96kcal
|322kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.3g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|30g of uncooked red split lentils weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019