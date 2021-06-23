We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
Olives, Antipasti & Tapas
Selections & Platters
Selections & Platters
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
1 Category
Filter by
Selections &
Platters
(18)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(16)
Filter by
Beretta
(1)
Filter by
Noel
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(18)
Filter by
No soya
(18)
Filter by
No gluten
(17)
Filter by
Low sugar
(13)
Filter by
No lactose
(12)
Filter by
No milk
(12)
Filter by
Sugar free
(10)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(18)
Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G
Add
add Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G to basket
Tesco Mediterranean Olive Platter 178G
Write a review
Rest of
Olives
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.69
/100g
Add Tesco Mediterranean Olive Platter 178G
Add
add Tesco Mediterranean Olive Platter 178G to basket
Tesco Chorizo & Iberico Cheese 110G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Plates Meal Deal Small Plates
shelf
£
3.00
£
27.28
/kg
Add Tesco Chorizo & Iberico Cheese 110G
Add
add Tesco Chorizo & Iberico Cheese 110G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Tesco Prosciutto & Salami Milano 110G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Plates Meal Deal Small Plates
shelf
£
3.00
£
27.28
/kg
Add Tesco Prosciutto & Salami Milano 110G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto & Salami Milano 110G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Tesco Salami Selection Platter 110G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Plates Meal Deal Small Plates
shelf
£
3.00
£
27.28
/kg
Add Tesco Salami Selection Platter 110G
Add
add Tesco Salami Selection Platter 110G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Tesco German Sausages Selection 115G
Write a review
Rest of
German Ham & German Sausage
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.48
/100g
Add Tesco German Sausages Selection 115G
Add
add Tesco German Sausages Selection 115G to basket
Tesco Serrano Ham & Chorizo 110G
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Plates Meal Deal Small Plates
shelf
£
3.00
£
27.28
/kg
Add Tesco Serrano Ham & Chorizo 110G
Add
add Tesco Serrano Ham & Chorizo 110G to basket
Tesco Sharing Plates Meal Deal for £8 - Buy 3 Small Plates (£3) & 2 Accompaniments (£2)
Offer valid for delivery from 23/06/2021 until 03/08/2021
Offer
Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G
Add
add Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G to basket
Tesco German Style Meat & Cheese Selection 120G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco German Style Meat & Cheese Selection 120G
Add
add Tesco German Style Meat & Cheese Selection 120G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
23.81
/kg
Add Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G
Add
add Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G
Add
add Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Mediterranean Platter 230G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.09
/100g
Add Tesco Mediterranean Platter 230G
Add
add Tesco Mediterranean Platter 230G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco German Salami Selection 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Salami & Pepperoni
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.42
/100g
Add Tesco German Salami Selection 120G
Add
add Tesco German Salami Selection 120G to basket
Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Chorizo
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G
Add
add Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G to basket
Tesco Italian Inspired Smoked Selection 120G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Italian Inspired Smoked Selection 120G
Add
add Tesco Italian Inspired Smoked Selection 120G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Beretta Antipasto 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Deli Counter Parma, Prosciuttio, & Continental Ham
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Beretta Antipasto 120G
Add
add Beretta Antipasto 120G to basket
Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G
Add
add Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G to basket
Tesco Spanish Inspired Selection 120G
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Continental Meats & Antipasti Platters
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Add Tesco Spanish Inspired Selection 120G
Add
add Tesco Spanish Inspired Selection 120G to basket
Any 2 for £4 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Deli Deal 88g-500g
Offer valid for delivery from 02/06/2021 until 16/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(18)
Cooked Meats, Antipasti & Dips
(18)
Olives, Antipasti & Tapas
(18)
Selections & Platters
(18)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(16)
Beretta
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(18)
No soya
(18)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close