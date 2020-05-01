By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105g
£ 2.50
£23.81/kg

Offer

8 slices of Salami
  • Energy320kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured ham, fermented sliced salami, semi hard provola cheese, and grissini bread sticks.
  • Made in Italy. Prosciutto Crudo & Salami slices, Provola & Grissini.
  • Made in Italy. Prosciutto Crudo & Salami slices, Provola & Grissini.
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork and Italian milk

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

105g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g8 slices of Salami (20g)
Energy1598kJ / 385kcal320kJ / 77kcal
Fat31.0g6.2g
Saturates13.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g5.2g
Salt3.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • 2 slices of prosciutto crudo,3 Grissini,8 slices of Salami,4 Cheese cubes
    • Energy174kJ 42kcal 81kJ 19kcal 320kJ 77kcal 144kJ 35kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.1g 0.2g 6.2g 2.7g
      4%
    • Saturates0.8g <0.1g 2.6g 1.9g
      10%
    • Sugars0.1g 0.2g 0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.8g 0.1g 0.7g 0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 238kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).

     

     

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Yeast, Flavouring.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices [White Pepper, Black Peppercorns, Black Pepper], Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

     

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of prosciutto crudo (17g)Per 100g3 Grissini (5g)
    Energy997kJ / 238kcal174kJ / 42kcal1657kJ / 392kcal81kJ / 19kcal
    Fat12.0g2.1g5.0g0.2g
    Saturates4.8g0.8g0.8g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g73.0g3.6g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g3.1g0.2g
    Fibre0g0g3.4g0.2g
    Protein32.0g5.6g12.0g0.6g
    Salt4.3g0.8g1.4g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here