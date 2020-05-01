Tesco Meat & Cheese Snacking Selection 105g
- Energy320kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 385kcal
Product Description
- Dry cured ham, fermented sliced salami, semi hard provola cheese, and grissini bread sticks.
- Made in Italy. Prosciutto Crudo & Salami slices, Provola & Grissini.
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork and Italian milk
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
105g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|8 slices of Salami (20g)
|Energy
|1598kJ / 385kcal
|320kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|31.0g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|13.0g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|5.2g
|Salt
|3.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
- 2 slices of prosciutto crudo,3 Grissini,8 slices of Salami,4 Cheese cubes
- Energy174kJ 42kcal 81kJ 19kcal 320kJ 77kcal 144kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat2.1g 0.2g 6.2g 2.7g4%
- Saturates0.8g <0.1g 2.6g 1.9g10%
- Sugars0.1g 0.2g 0.1g<1%
- Salt0.8g 0.1g 0.7g 0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 238kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Yeast, Flavouring.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices [White Pepper, Black Peppercorns, Black Pepper], Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Coriander Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 slices of prosciutto crudo (17g) Per 100g 3 Grissini (5g) Energy 997kJ / 238kcal 174kJ / 42kcal 1657kJ / 392kcal 81kJ / 19kcal Fat 12.0g 2.1g 5.0g 0.2g Saturates 4.8g 0.8g 0.8g <0.1g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g 73.0g 3.6g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g 3.1g 0.2g Fibre 0g 0g 3.4g 0.2g Protein 32.0g 5.6g 12.0g 0.6g Salt 4.3g 0.8g 1.4g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
