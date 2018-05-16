Tesco German Salami Selection 120G

- Energy289kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1446kJ / 349kcal
Product Description
- Lightly smoked German pork salami, German pork salami coated with crushed black peppercorns and spicy pepperoni sausage
- Lightly smoked salami, black peppercorn crusted salami & spicy pepperoni with paprika, chilli & garlic. Just add pickles
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Pepperoni - Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, White Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli. Prepared with 116g raw pork per 100g of finished product.
German Salami - Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite). Prepared with 125g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.
German Peppered Salami - Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns (1.5%), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Garlic, Antixoxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite). Prepared with 124g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Six slices (20g) contain
|Energy
|1446kJ / 349kcal
|289kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|12.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|20.5g
|4.1g
|Salt
|3.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Energy278kJ 67kcal3%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1389kJ / 335kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns (1.5%), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared with 124g of raw pork per 100g of finished product
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Six slices (20g) contain Energy 1389kJ / 335kcal 278kJ / 67kcal Fat 26.0g 5.2g Saturates 10.7g 2.1g Carbohydrate 1.0g 0.2g Sugars 1.0g 0.2g Fibre 0.7g 0.1g Protein 23.8g 4.8g Salt 4.0g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy257kJ 62kcal3%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1284kJ / 310kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared with 125g of raw pork per 100g of finished product
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Six slices (20g) contain Energy 1284kJ / 310kcal 257kJ / 62kcal Fat 25.0g 5.0g Saturates 10.3g 2.1g Carbohydrate 1.0g 0.2g Sugars 1.0g 0.2g Fibre 0.3g <0.1g Protein 20.0g 4.0g Salt 3.8g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Energy333kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1666kJ / 403kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, White Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli.
Prepared with 116g of raw pork per 100g of finished product
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Six slices (20g) contain Energy 1666kJ / 403kcal 333kJ / 81kcal Fat 36.6g 7.3g Saturates 15.0g 3.0g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g Fibre 0.3g <0.1g Protein 17.7g 3.5g Salt 3.8g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019