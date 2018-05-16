By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco German Salami Selection 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco German Salami Selection 120G
£ 1.70
£1.42/100g
Six slices contain
  • Energy289kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1446kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly smoked German pork salami, German pork salami coated with crushed black peppercorns and spicy pepperoni sausage
  • Lightly smoked salami, black peppercorn crusted salami & spicy pepperoni with paprika, chilli & garlic. Just add pickles
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Pepperoni - Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, White Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli.  Prepared with 116g raw pork per 100g of finished product.

German Salami - Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).  Prepared with 125g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.

German Peppered Salami - Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns (1.5%), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Garlic, Antixoxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).  Prepared with 124g of raw pork per 100g of finished product.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsSix slices (20g) contain
Energy1446kJ / 349kcal289kJ / 70kcal
Fat29.2g5.8g
Saturates12.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre0.4g<0.1g
Protein20.5g4.1g
Salt3.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

    • Energy278kJ 67kcal
      3%
    • Fat5.2g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars0.2g
      <1%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1389kJ / 335kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns (1.5%), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Prepared with 124g of raw pork per 100g of finished product

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g containsSix slices (20g) contain
    Energy1389kJ / 335kcal278kJ / 67kcal
    Fat26.0g5.2g
    Saturates10.7g2.1g
    Carbohydrate1.0g0.2g
    Sugars1.0g0.2g
    Fibre0.7g0.1g
    Protein23.8g4.8g
    Salt4.0g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy257kJ 62kcal
      3%
    • Fat5.0g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars0.2g
      <1%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1284kJ / 310kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Prepared with 125g of raw pork per 100g of finished product

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g containsSix slices (20g) contain
    Energy1284kJ / 310kcal257kJ / 62kcal
    Fat25.0g5.0g
    Saturates10.3g2.1g
    Carbohydrate1.0g0.2g
    Sugars1.0g0.2g
    Fibre0.3g<0.1g
    Protein20.0g4.0g
    Salt3.8g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy333kJ 81kcal
      4%
    • Fat7.3g
      10%
    • Saturates3.0g
      15%
    • Sugars0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1666kJ / 403kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, White Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli.

    Prepared with 116g of raw pork per 100g of finished product

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g containsSix slices (20g) contain
    Energy1666kJ / 403kcal333kJ / 81kcal
    Fat36.6g7.3g
    Saturates15.0g3.0g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre0.3g<0.1g
    Protein17.7g3.5g
    Salt3.8g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Spanish Chorizo Sausage Slices 150G

£ 1.70
£1.14/100g

Creamfields Mozzarella 210G

£ 0.45
£3.60/kg

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Tesco Spicy Chorizo Slices 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here