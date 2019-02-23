Tesco Spanish Selection 120G
Offer
Product Description
- Selection platter of 6 slices of Serrano ham, 9 slices of Salchichon and 9 slices of Chorizo.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Spain using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
120g ℮
- 6 Serrano Ham
- 9 Salchichon
- 9 Chorizo
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold 1/3 of a pack (approx. 40g) Energy 1668kJ 667kJ - 402kcal 161kcal Fat 32g 12.8g of which saturates 9.6g 3.2g Carbohydrate 1.3g 0.4g of which sugars 0.5g 0.2g Fibre 1.0g 0.3g Protein 26.7g 8.8g Salt 4.0g 1.3g
- 6 Serrano Ham
- 9 Salchichon
- 9 Chorizo
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Serrano
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold 1/3 of a pack (approx. 40g) Energy 1033kJ 413kJ - 247kcal 99kcal Fat 13.9g 5.6g of which saturates 5.2g 2.1g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.2g of which sugars 0.4g 0.2g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 29.9g 12.0g Salt 3.8g 1.5g
- 1/3 of a pack of Chorizo (3 slices 15g)
- Energy222kJ 54kcal3%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ
- 6 Serrano Ham
- 9 Salchichon
- 9 Chorizo
Ingredients
Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Prepared from 124g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold 1/3 of pack (approx. 40g) Energy 1482kJ 593kcal - 357kcal 143kcal Fat 27.5g 11.0g of which saturates 9.8g 3.9g Carbohydrate 0.9g 0.4g of which sugars 0.9g 0.4g Fibre 1.3g 0.5g Protein 25.8g 10.3g Salt 3.8g 1.5g
