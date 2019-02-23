By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spanish Selection 120G

Tesco Spanish Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Selection platter of 6 slices of Serrano ham, 9 slices of Salchichon and 9 slices of Chorizo.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

120g ℮

    • 6 Serrano Ham
    • 9 Salchichon
    • 9 Chorizo

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/3 of a pack (approx. 40g)
    Energy 1668kJ667kJ
    -402kcal161kcal
    Fat 32g12.8g
    of which saturates 9.6g3.2g
    Carbohydrate 1.3g0.4g
    of which sugars 0.5g0.2g
    Fibre 1.0g0.3g
    Protein 26.7g8.8g
    Salt 4.0g1.3g
    • 6 Serrano Ham
    • 9 Salchichon
    • 9 Chorizo

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Serrano

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/3 of a pack (approx. 40g)
    Energy 1033kJ413kJ
    -247kcal99kcal
    Fat 13.9g5.6g
    of which saturates 5.2g2.1g
    Carbohydrate 0.4g0.2g
    of which sugars 0.4g0.2g
    Fibre 0.5g0.2g
    Protein 29.9g12.0g
    Salt 3.8g1.5g
  • 1/3 of a pack of Chorizo (3 slices 15g)
    • Energy222kJ 54kcal
      3%
    • Fat4.1g
      6%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ

    • 6 Serrano Ham
    • 9 Salchichon
    • 9 Chorizo

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Prepared from 124g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/3 of pack (approx. 40g)
    Energy 1482kJ593kcal
    -357kcal143kcal
    Fat 27.5g11.0g
    of which saturates 9.8g3.9g
    Carbohydrate 0.9g0.4g
    of which sugars 0.9g0.4g
    Fibre 1.3g0.5g
    Protein 25.8g10.3g
    Salt 3.8g1.5g

