Tesco Italian Smoked Selection 120G
Offer
- Energy192kJ 46kcal2%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1480kJ / 357kcal
Product Description
- Sliced smoked Prosciutto and Salami Ungherese with smoked Provola cheese.
- Made in Italy Smoked Prosciutto, salami Ungherese, smoked provola Cheese
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Smoked prosciutto [Pork Leg, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Fructose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Juniper Berries], Salami Ungherese [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic], Smoked Provolone medium fat hard cheese (Milk).
Smoked Prosciutto prepared from 137g of Pork per 100g of Smoked Prosciutto. Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ungherese.
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices of Salami Ungherese (13g)
|Energy
|1480kJ / 357kcal
|192kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.5g
|3.2g
|Salt
|4.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Information
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 slices (13g) Per 100g One slice (13g) Energy 1480kJ / 357kcal 192kJ / 46kcal 1078kJ / 259kcal 140kJ / 34kcal Fat 28.5g 3.7g 16.5g 2.1g Saturates 9.7g 1.3g 5.7g 0.7g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g 0.2g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g 0g 0g Protein 24.5g 3.2g 27.0g 3.5g Salt 4.0g 0.5g 4.1g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
