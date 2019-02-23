By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Smoked Selection 120G

Tesco Italian Smoked Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

2 slices
  • Energy192kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1480kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced smoked Prosciutto and Salami Ungherese with smoked Provola cheese.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Smoked prosciutto [Pork Leg, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Fructose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Juniper Berries], Salami Ungherese [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic], Smoked Provolone medium fat hard cheese (Milk).
Smoked Prosciutto prepared from 137g of Pork per 100g of Smoked Prosciutto. Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ungherese.
 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of Salami Ungherese (13g)
Energy1480kJ / 357kcal192kJ / 46kcal
Fat28.5g3.7g
Saturates9.7g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.5g3.2g
Salt4.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

