Tesco Smoked Prosciutto & Salami Plat 200G

- Energy216kJ 52kcal3%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 259kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Prosciutto; Smoked dry cured ham. Salami milano; Seasoned pork salami. Salami Ventricina; Spicy pork salami. Salami Napoli; Pork salami with pepper.
- Our platter is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
- 8 Smoked Prosciutto, 5 Salami Milano, 5 Ventricina and 5 Salami Napoli
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
200 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices of Smoked Prosciutto
|Energy
|1078kJ / 259kcal
|216kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|4.1g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- One slice
- Energy114kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423kJ / 343kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Starter Culture.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Napoli.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One slice Energy 1423kJ / 343kcal 114kJ / 27kcal Fat 26.5g 2.1g Saturates 9.5g 0.8g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.0g Sugars 0.5g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 25.5g 2.0g Salt 4.3g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 slices
- Energy216kJ 52kcal3%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 259kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Fructose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 slices Energy 1078kJ / 259kcal 216kJ / 52kcal Fat 16.5g 3.3g Saturates 5.7g 1.1g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.2g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 27.0g 5.4g Salt 4.1g 0.8g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One slice
- Energy114kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 344kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One slice Energy 1426kJ / 344kcal 114kJ / 27kcal Fat 27.5g 2.2g Saturates 9.9g 0.8g Carbohydrate 1.0g 0.1g Sugars 1.0g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 23.0g 1.8g Salt 4.3g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One slice
- Energy120kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Starter Culture, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One slice Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal 120kJ / 29kcal Fat 28.5g 2.3g Saturates 10.1g 0.8g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.0g Sugars 0.5g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 26.0g 2.1g Salt 4.3g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
