Tesco Finest Italian Sharing Platter 243g

£6.00

£2.47/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices of salami spianata piccante (6.9g)
Energy
107kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

high

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 375kcal

Green stone-in Nocellara olives, taralli savoury biscuits with white wine and extra virgin olive oil (7%), salami spianata piccante cured pork salami with chilli and pepper, gran Moravia medium fat hard cheese and coppa dry cured pork with spices.
An authentic selection of Coppa and Spianata Piccante spicy salami, traditional Taralli savoury biscuits, Gran Moravia cheese and crunchy Nocellara olives. Made using Italian Pork and Czech Milk
Pack size: 243G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

243g e

One taralli biscuit,2 slices of salami spianata piccante,3 cheese cubes,One olive,One slice of coppa
Energy
59kJ
14kcal
107kJ
26kcal
131kJ
31kcal
63kJ
15kcal
53kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g
2.1g
2.3g
1.5g
1.0g

high

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g
0.7g
1.7g
0.3g
0.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
<0.1g
0g
<0.1g
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g
0.29g
0.12g
0.11g
0.16g

high

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1917kJ / 456kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, White Wine (Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

,

INGREDIENTS: Gran Moravia Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

,

INGREDIENTS: Nocellara Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Coriander Powder, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne taralli biscuit (3.1g)Per 100g2 slices of salami spianata piccante (6.9g)
Energy1917kJ / 456kcal59kJ / 14kcal1554kJ / 375kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat15.0g0.5g30.0g2.1g
Saturates1.6g<0.1g10.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate69.6g2.2g1.0g<0.1g
Sugars1.7g<0.1g0.5g<0.1g
Fibre2.9g<0.1g0.3g<0.1g
Protein9.2g0.3g25.0g1.7g
Salt2.42g0.08g4.20g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

