Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto Platter 188G
New
One slice of salami milano
- Energy
- 94kJ
-
- 23kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal
Product Description
- A selection of cured meats. Sliced salted and cured pork leg. Sliced coppa dry cured pork with spices. Cured pork salami with garlic and white pepper. Cured pork salami with pepper and chilli.
- A selection of cured meats. Sliced Parma ham. Sliced coppa dry cured pork with spices. Cured pork salami with garlic and white pepper. Cured pork salami with pepper and chilli.
- A selection of Italian Parma Ham, Coppa, Salami Milano & Salami Spianata Piccante. Matured in Northern Italy.
- Pack size: 188G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
188g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of salami milano (6.2g)
|Energy
|1522kJ / 367kcal
|94kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|4.35g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
One slice of salami spianata piccante
- Energy
- 75kJ
-
- 18kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 375kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of salami spianata piccante (4.8g)
|Energy
|1554kJ / 375kcal
|75kJ / 18kcal
|Fat
|30.0g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|25.0g
|1.2g
|Salt
|4.20g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One slice of coppa
- Energy
- 86kJ
-
- 21kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.6g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Nutmeg, Clove.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of coppa (6g)
|Energy
|1430kJ / 344kcal
|86kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|9.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|4.30g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One slice of Parma ham
- Energy
- 132kJ
-
- 32kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of Parma ham (13g)
|Energy
|1019kJ / 244kcal
|132kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|4.50g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of salami milano (6.2g)
|Energy
|1522kJ / 367kcal
|94kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|4.35g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
