Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto Platter 188G

Tesco Finest Italian Antipasto Platter 188G
£ 5.00
£26.60/kg

New

One slice of salami milano

Energy
94kJ
23kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

high

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

high

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of cured meats. Sliced salted and cured pork leg. Sliced coppa dry cured pork with spices. Cured pork salami with garlic and white pepper. Cured pork salami with pepper and chilli.
  • A selection of cured meats. Sliced Parma ham. Sliced coppa dry cured pork with spices. Cured pork salami with garlic and white pepper. Cured pork salami with pepper and chilli.
  • A selection of Italian Parma Ham, Coppa, Salami Milano & Salami Spianata Piccante. Matured in Northern Italy.
  • Pack size: 188G

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

188g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of salami milano (6.2g)
Energy1522kJ / 367kcal94kJ / 23kcal
Fat28.5g1.8g
Saturates10.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g1.7g
Salt4.35g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

One slice of salami spianata piccante

Energy
75kJ
18kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

high

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

high

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ / 375kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of salami spianata piccante (4.8g)
Energy1554kJ / 375kcal75kJ / 18kcal
Fat30.0g1.4g
Saturates10.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.0g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0.3g<0.1g
Protein25.0g1.2g
Salt4.20g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One slice of coppa

Energy
86kJ
21kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

high

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

high

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

high

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 344kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Nutmeg, Clove.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of coppa (6g)
Energy1430kJ / 344kcal86kJ / 21kcal
Fat26.3g1.6g
Saturates9.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.4g1.6g
Salt4.30g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One slice of Parma ham

Energy
132kJ
32kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

 

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Parma ham (13g)
Energy1019kJ / 244kcal132kJ / 32kcal
Fat15.0g2.0g
Saturates5.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.3g<0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g3.5g
Salt4.50g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic.

 

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of salami milano (6.2g)
Energy1522kJ / 367kcal94kJ / 23kcal
Fat28.5g1.8g
Saturates10.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g1.7g
Salt4.35g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
