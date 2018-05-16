Tesco Finest Spanish Meat & Cheese Selection 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 411kcal
Product Description
- Selection platter - 6 slices of serrano dry cured ham, 6 slices of chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano, 9 slices of dry cured pork loin and Iberico full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk.
- A selection of Spanish Serrano Ham matured in Northern Spain for a minimum of 15 months, Chorizo, Lomo & Iberico cheese. Expertly sourced from Spain.
- Pack size: 200G
- Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
6 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g Ibérico cheese
|Energy
|1705kJ / 411kcal
|170kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|33.9g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|22.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|24.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.96g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride).
Inedible rind only: Preservatives (Natamycin, Potassium Sorbate).
- Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g Ibérico cheese
|Energy
|1705kJ / 411kcal
|170kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|33.9g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|22.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|24.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.96g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 146kJ
-
- 35kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.64g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 249kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 slice of serrano ham (14g)
|Energy
|1042kJ / 249kcal
|146kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|30.1g
|4.2g
|Salt
|4.60g
|0.64g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 56kJ
-
- 13kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.4g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 220kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Oregano.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 1/2 slice of lomo (6g)
|Energy
|926kJ / 220kcal
|56kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|37.7g
|2.3g
|Salt
|4.18g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 53kJ
-
- 13kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604kJ / 387kcal
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 slice of chorizo (3.33g)
|Energy
|1604kJ / 387kcal
|53kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|31.6g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|3.60g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
