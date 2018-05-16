We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Spanish Meat & Cheese Selection 200G

Tesco Finest Spanish Meat & Cheese Selection 200G
£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

New

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • Selection platter - 6 slices of serrano dry cured ham, 6 slices of chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano, 9 slices of dry cured pork loin and Iberico full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow’s, goat’s and sheep’s milk.
  • A selection of Spanish Serrano Ham matured in Northern Spain for a minimum of 15 months, Chorizo, Lomo & Iberico cheese. Expertly sourced from Spain.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g Ibérico cheese
Energy1705kJ / 411kcal170kJ / 41kcal
Fat33.9g3.4g
Saturates22.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.1g
Sugars0.9g<0.1g
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein24.3g2.4g
Salt1.96g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 411kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride).

Inedible rind only: Preservatives (Natamycin, Potassium Sorbate).

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g Ibérico cheese
Energy1705kJ / 411kcal170kJ / 41kcal
Fat33.9g3.4g
Saturates22.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.1g
Sugars0.9g<0.1g
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein24.3g2.4g
Salt1.96g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 249kcal

Information

Ingredients

IN​​​​​GREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 slice of serrano ham (14g)
Energy1042kJ / 249kcal146kJ / 35kcal
Fat13.7g1.9g
Saturates4.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.1g
Sugars0.9g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein30.1g4.2g
Salt4.60g0.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 926kJ / 220kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Oregano.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 1/2 slice of lomo (6g)
Energy926kJ / 220kcal56kJ / 13kcal
Fat6.7g0.4g
Saturates2.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.1g
Sugars1.7g0.1g
Fibre1.0g<0.1g
Protein37.7g2.3g
Salt4.18g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604kJ / 387kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: ​​​​​​Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 slice of chorizo (3.33g)
Energy1604kJ / 387kcal53kJ / 13kcal
Fat31.6g1.0g
Saturates11.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate1.2g<0.1g
Sugars0.9g<0.1g
Fibre1.8g<0.1g
Protein23.5g0.8g
Salt3.60g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
