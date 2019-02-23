Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G

Product Description
- Salchichon & Serrano ham & Chorizo
- A selection of the most significant and traditional products of the Spanish charcuterie: serrano ham, chorizo and salchichon. These tapas are ideal to give a genuine touch of Spain to your meals.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Traditional recipe
- 20 slices min
- For delicatessen tapas
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package
Produce of
Product of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Simply enjoy them with a slice of bread drizzled with olive oil
Name and address
- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
- Pla de Begudà,
- 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
- Girona,
- España.
Return to
- noel@noel.es
- export@noel.es
- www.noel.es
Net Contents
120g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (E-316), Preservative (E-250)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1495kJ/360Kcal Fat 28g of which saturates 10g Carbohydrate <0.5g of which sugars <0.5g Protein 27g Salt 3.9g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Ham, Salt, Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-252, E-250)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ/250Kcal Fat 14g of which saturates 5.9g Carbohydrate 0.9g of which sugars <0.5g Protein 30g Salt 4.5g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat and Fat, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Milk Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-250, E-252), Nutmeg, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1497kJ/361Kcal Fat 29g of which saturates 10g Carbohydrate <0.5g of which sugars <0.5g Protein 24g Salt 3.8g
