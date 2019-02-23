By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G

Noel Sliced Tapas Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Product Description

  • Salchichon & Serrano ham & Chorizo
  • A selection of the most significant and traditional products of the Spanish charcuterie: serrano ham, chorizo and salchichon. These tapas are ideal to give a genuine touch of Spain to your meals.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Traditional recipe
  • 20 slices min
  • For delicatessen tapas
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply enjoy them with a slice of bread drizzled with olive oil

Name and address

  • Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
  • Pla de Begudà,
  • 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
  • Girona,
  • España.

Return to

  • noel@noel.es
  • export@noel.es
  • www.noel.es

Net Contents

120g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Meat, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (E-316), Preservative (E-250)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 1495kJ/360Kcal
    Fat 28g
    of which saturates 10g
    Carbohydrate <0.5g
    of which sugars <0.5g
    Protein 27g
    Salt 3.9g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Ham, Salt, Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-252, E-250)

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 1043kJ/250Kcal
    Fat 14g
    of which saturates 5.9g
    Carbohydrate 0.9g
    of which sugars <0.5g
    Protein 30g
    Salt 4.5g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork Meat and Fat, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Milk Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-250, E-252), Nutmeg, Oregano

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Gluten
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once opened, consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 1497kJ/361Kcal
    Fat 29g
    of which saturates 10g
    Carbohydrate <0.5g
    of which sugars <0.5g
    Protein 24g
    Salt 3.8g

