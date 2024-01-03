We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Unearthed Italian Antipasto Platter 95g

Unearthed Italian Antipasto Platter 95g

£4.00

£4.21/100g

An Italian cured meat selection of Milano Salami & Napoli Salami: dry cured pork salamis seasoned with white wine & pepper; and Prosciutto crudo, a dry cured ham.1p from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity No. 1047501
Milano Salami, Napoli Salami & Prosciutto Crudo, a perfect platter
Discover a world of flavour
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 95G

Produce of

Produced in Italy using Italian, Danish and Dutch pork

Net Contents

95g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving: Remove from fridge and open pack 15 minutes before serving to allow the flavours to develop.Italians love it with roasted almonds, so do weMoisture is lost during curing and maturation

Milano Salami (36%)Napoli Salami (32%)Prosciutto Crudo (32%)

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Prepared with 135g of Pork per 100g of finished product

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. For extra freshness place in a container or a food bag and ensure it is well sealed. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see front of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1061kJ
-254kcal
Fat16g
of which saturates6.5g
Carbohydrates0.6g
of which sugars<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein28g
Salt5.38g

