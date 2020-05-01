By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco German Style Meat & Cheese Selection 120G

Tesco German Style Meat & Cheese Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

2 slices of German style peppered salami
  • Energy188kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1416kJ / 342kcal

Product Description

  • German style salami, German style peppered salami and smoked medium fat processed hard cheese with butter
  • Selected favourites German style salami, peppered salami and smoked cheese
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk) (79%), Butter (Milk), Water, Emulsifying Salts (Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of German style peppered salami (13g)
Energy1416kJ / 342kcal188kJ / 45kcal
Fat28.0g3.7g
Saturates9.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0.4g0.0g
Protein21.6g2.9g
Salt3.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • 1 slice of smoked cheese
    • Energy137kJ 33kcal
      2%
    • Fat2.6g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1365kJ / 329kcal

    Information

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1 slice of smoked cheese (13g)
    Energy1365kJ / 329kcal137kJ / 33kcal
    Fat26.2g2.6g
    Saturates18.2g1.8g
    Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
    Sugars0.1g0.0g
    Fibre1.7g0.2g
    Protein22.4g2.2g
    Salt2.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

