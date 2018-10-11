By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco German Sausage Selection 115G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco German Sausage Selection 115G
£ 1.70
£1.48/100g
6 slices
  • Energy246kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of sliced, cooked pork German sausages: extrawurst seasoned with mild spices, bierwurst seasoned with mustard seeds and garlic sausage
  • Made in Germany 10 Extrawurst, 10 Bierwurst and 10 Garlic Sausage Our sausage selection is made by a family run company that has been producing sausages for 3 generations dating back to 1931. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork.
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1070kJ / 259kcal246kJ / 59kcal
Fat22.6g5.2g
Saturates8.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein13.1g3.0g
Salt2.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

This selection is excellent and great tasting

