Tesco Prosciutto Crudo & Salami Platter 120G
Offer
- Energy196kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal
Product Description
- Prosciutto; sliced dry cured ham. Salami Milano, Seasoned pork salami. Salami Napoli; Pork salami with pepper.
- Our platter is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
- 3 Prosciutto Crudo, 9 Salami Milano, 9 Salami Napoli.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1505kJ / 363kcal
|196kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|3.4g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 3 slices
- Energy185kJ 45kcal2%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423kJ / 343kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Napoli.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1423kJ / 343kcal 185kJ / 45kcal Fat 26.5g 3.4g Saturates 9.5g 1.2g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 25.5g 3.3g Salt 4.3g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One slice
- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 906kJ / 217kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 906kJ / 217kcal 118kJ / 28kcal Fat 11.7g 1.5g Saturates 4.1g 0.5g Carbohydrate 0.3g 0.0g Sugars 0.3g 0.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 27.5g 3.6g Salt 5.3g 0.7g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 3 slices
- Energy196kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Herbs, Juniper Berries.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and within 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal 196kJ / 47kcal Fat 28.5g 3.7g Saturates 10.1g 1.3g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 26.0g 3.4g Salt 4.3g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019