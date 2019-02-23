By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G

Tesco Italian Salami Selection Platter 120G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g
2 slices of Salami Milano
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced cured pork salami, sliced cured pork salami with garlic and spicy cured pork salami.
  • Our Italian Salami is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
  • 6 Salami Milano, 6 Salami Napoli, 6 Salami Ventricina.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Salami Milano: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries. Salami Napoli: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic. Salami Ventricina: Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Salami Milano: Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano. Salami Napoli Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Napoli. Salami Ventricina Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of Salami Milano (13g)
Energy1505kJ / 363kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat28.5g3.7g
Saturates10.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g3.4g
Salt4.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • 2 slices
    • Energy185kJ 45kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates1.2g
      6%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423kJ / 343kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic.

    Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Napoli.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (13g)
    Energy1423kJ / 343kcal185kJ / 45kcal
    Fat26.5g3.4g
    Saturates9.5g1.2g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein25.5g3.3g
    Salt4.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 slices
    • Energy186kJ 45kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.6g
      5%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 345kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

    Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina.



    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (13g)
    Energy1430kJ / 345kcal186kJ / 45kcal
    Fat27.5g3.6g
    Saturates9.9g1.3g
    Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre0.5g0.1g
    Protein23.0g3.0g
    Salt4.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 slices
    • Energy196kJ 47kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.7g
      5%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.

    Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (13g)
    Energy1505kJ / 363kcal196kJ / 47kcal
    Fat28.5g3.7g
    Saturates10.1g1.3g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein26.0g3.4g
    Salt4.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

