Sharwoods Hoisin Marinade Sauce 290G

Sharwoods Hoisin Marinade Sauce 290G
£ 2.65
£0.91/100g
Per 1/4 bottle (72g) as sold
  • Energy504kJ 120kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • A Classic Sweet and Savoury Sauce with Chinese Spice.
  • For more delicious meal ideas visit www.sharwoods.com
  • No artificial preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Fermented Soy Bean Paste (15%) (Water, Fermented Soya Beans, Salt, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rice Flour), Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Chinese 5 Spice, Sesame Oil, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Paste (Chilli, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour into a bowl for a dipping sauce. Use as a meat marinade to deliver a sticky Chinese BBQ flavour. Add a few tablespoons to your stir-fry.

Number of uses

This bottle contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 bottle (72g)
Energy (kJ)700kJ504kJ
Energy (kcal)165kcal120kcal
Fat 1.3g0.9g
of which Saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates36.2g26.1g
of which Sugars 33.9g24.4g
Fibre 1.4g1.0g
Protein 1.5g1.1g
Salt 2.80g2.02g
This bottle contains approximately 4 portions--

