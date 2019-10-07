Sharwoods Hoisin Marinade Sauce 290G

- Energy504kJ 120kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- A Classic Sweet and Savoury Sauce with Chinese Spice.
- For more delicious meal ideas visit www.sharwoods.com
- No artificial preservatives
- No added MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 290g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Fermented Soy Bean Paste (15%) (Water, Fermented Soya Beans, Salt, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rice Flour), Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Chinese 5 Spice, Sesame Oil, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Paste (Chilli, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Pour into a bowl for a dipping sauce. Use as a meat marinade to deliver a sticky Chinese BBQ flavour. Add a few tablespoons to your stir-fry.
Number of uses
This bottle contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
- Or write to us at:
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
290g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 bottle (72g)
|Energy (kJ)
|700kJ
|504kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|165kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|36.2g
|26.1g
|of which Sugars
|33.9g
|24.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|2.80g
|2.02g
|This bottle contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019