Amoy Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml

Amoy Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.40
£0.93/100ml

Product Description

  • Dark Soy Sauce.
  • Liven up your meal!
  • Dark Soy Sauce adds sweetness and richness to your food.
  • For recipe ideas visit www.Amoy.co.uk
  • Mix, dip, marinate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Salt crystals may form naturally in this product.
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soy Sauce Extract (22%, Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Salt, Colour - Plain Caramel, Acidity Regulators - Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Preservative - Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Best before end: see cap.

Produce of

Naturally brewed in China. Blended in the UK

Number of uses

30 servings per bottle

Distributor address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Care Line Call Free (UK Mainland only) 0800 072 4090 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving
Energy 510kJ / 26kJ /
-120kcal6kcal
Fat <0.1g<0.1g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 28.6g1.4g
-of which sugars 24.8g1.2g
Protein 1.3g0.1g
Salt 15.8g0.8g
30 servings per bottle--

