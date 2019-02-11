By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kikkoman Soy Sauce 150Ml

Kikkoman Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 2.50
£1.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Soy Sauce
  • Refill only with Kikkoman.
  • Naturally brewed
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best before: see cap.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 180,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kikkoman.eu
  • www.kikkoman.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy325 kJ/77 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate3.2 g
of which sugars0.6 g
Protein10 g
Salt16.9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Very flavorful. Great for savory dishes and meaty

5 stars

Very flavorful. Great for savory dishes and meaty sauces.

