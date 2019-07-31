By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 290G

5(3)
£ 1.25
£0.43/100g
Per 29g
  • Energy201kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet and spicy dipping sauce with red chilli and garlic.
  • Aromatic Kick With flaked red chilli and finely chopped garlic for a rounded finish
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Red Chilli (2%), Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Onion Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dried Red Pepper, Potassium Chloride, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Chillies, Flavouring, Maltodextrin.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 29g
Energy692kJ / 163kcal201kJ / 47kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate39.3g11.4g
Sugars36.0g10.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.1g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Spot on!

5 stars

One of the nicest out there and such a good price too

Excellent quality

5 stars

I have tried various brands of sweet chilli sauce and this is the best.

Tastes fab

5 stars

Tastes great and great value for money

