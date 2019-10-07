By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Product Description

  • A Chinese-style stir fry sauce with soy sauce, onion, garlic, ginger and chilli.
  • At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Dark Soy Sauce (7%) [Water, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Defatted Soya Bean Flakes, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Roasted Wheat], Ginger Purée (4.5%), Spring Onion (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée (3.5%), Onion Purée (3%), Toasted Sesame Oil, Red Chilli Paste (1%) [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract Paste, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • To take your stir fry to the next level, try cooking your noodles the day before for an authentic texture.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy449kJ/106kcal
Fat1.1g
of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate23.0g
of which sugars18.8g
Protein0.9g
Salt1.4g

I really like this and have bought it a lot.

5 stars

I really like this and have bought it a lot.

Don't bother!

1 stars

This sauce tastes more like jam! Ruined my stir-fry, even after I added half a bottle of soy sauce. Won't be buying it again.

