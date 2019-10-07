Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G

I really like this and have bought it a lot.
Don't bother!
This sauce tastes more like jam! Ruined my stir-fry, even after I added half a bottle of soy sauce. Won't be buying it again.
Water, Sugar, Dark Soy Sauce (7%) [Water, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Defatted Soya Bean Flakes, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Roasted Wheat], Ginger Purée (4.5%), Spring Onion (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée (3.5%), Onion Purée (3%), Toasted Sesame Oil, Red Chilli Paste (1%) [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract Paste, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Made in the EU
2 Servings
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|449kJ/106kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|18.8g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.4g
