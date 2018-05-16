Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml

Product Description
- Reduced Salt Soy Sauce
- Liven up your meal!
- Adds sweetness and richness to your food with 25% less salt than Amoy Dark Soy Sauce.
- For recipe ideas visit www.Amoy.co.uk
- Mix, dip, marinate.
- Salt crystals may form naturally in this product.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce Extract (60%, Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour), Water, Sugar, Colour - Plain Caramel, Salt, Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Preservative - Potassium Sorbate, Flavour Enhancers - E631 and E627
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Best before end: see cap.
Produce of
Naturally brewed in China. Blended in the UK
Number of uses
30 servings per bottle
Distributor address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per serving (5ml)
|Energy
|256kJ /
|13kJ /
|-
|60kcal
|3kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|-of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|0.6g
|-of which sugars
|9.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|11.3g
|0.6g
