Sharwoods Real Oyster Sauce 150Ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml
Product Description
- A savoury sauce with the natural sweetness of real oyster
- Mild
- No artificial preservatives
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 0.15l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Oyster Extract (9%) (Oyster (Mollusc), Salt, Water), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Lactic Acid, Colour (Ammonia Caramel)
Allergy Information
- Produced on a site which handles Egg, Fish, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate & use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Number of uses
This bottle contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 1/4 bottle (37ml)
|Energy (kJ)
|546kJ
|201kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|129kcal
|48kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|30.6g
|11.3g
|of which Sugars
|27.0g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|5.7g
|2.1g
