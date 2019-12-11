By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Real Oyster Sauce 150Ml

Sharwoods Real Oyster Sauce 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml
Per 1/4 bottle (37ml) contains
  • Energy201kJ 48kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml

Product Description

  • A savoury sauce with the natural sweetness of real oyster
  • For more delicious meal ideas visit www.sharwoods.com
  • Mild
  • No artificial preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Pack size: 0.15l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Oyster Extract (9%) (Oyster (Mollusc), Salt, Water), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Lactic Acid, Colour (Ammonia Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site which handles Egg, Fish, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate & use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Number of uses

This bottle contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  The Premier Foods Group,
  PO Box 66093,
  London,
  W4 9EX,
  UK.

Return to

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI Callsave 1850 202929) or visit us at www.sharwoods.com

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 1/4 bottle (37ml)
Energy (kJ)546kJ201kJ
Energy (kcal)129kcal48kcal
Fat 0.1g<0.1g
of which Saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates 30.6g11.3g
of which Sugars 27.0g10.0g
Fibre 0.6g0.2g
Protein 1.0g0.4g
Salt 5.7g2.1g
This bottle contains approximately 4 portions--

