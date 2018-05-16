By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kingfisher Sliced Water Chestnuts 225G

Kingfisher Sliced Water Chestnuts 225G
£ 1.10
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced Water Chestnuts with Water
  • For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
  • Our Sliced Water Chestnuts are carefully handpicked and packed when they are at their very best to deliver a fresh taste and crisp texture. Perfect for stir-fries, curries and soups.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Water Chestnuts, Water, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, remove contents from can and place in a non-metallic container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.For Best Before End: see end of can.

Produce of

Product of China

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,

Return to

  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH.

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained:
Energy 79kJ / 19kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.9g
of which sugars 0.6g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

