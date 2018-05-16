Bens Original Lemon Chicken Sauce 450G

- Energy328kJ 77kcal4%
Product Description
- Lemon sauce with sesame seeds & ginger.
- Discover Ben's Original™
- Our sauces? Still as delicious as ever.
- Visit our website to see how we are working to offer everyone a seat at the table.
- Ben´s Original™ Lemon Chicken sauce combines lemon juice with sesame seeds & ginger for extra zing - perfect for a Chinese-style dinner at home.
- Ben´s Original™ Lemon Chicken cooking sauce is free from artificial colours and preservatives, and helps you create a delicious and wholesome Chinese meal in no time. Simply add to cooked chicken, pak choi and baby corn or peas, heat through for 5 minutes and serve with Ben´s Original™ rice.
- Packaging may vary.
- Ben´s Original™ believes in the value of sharing a meal together. By relying on both its know-how and the quality of its products, Ben´s Original™ helps you to create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
- From long grain and wholegrain rice, to flavoured microwave rice pouches, and a wide choice of cooking sauces, Ben´s Original™ has everything to help you create delicious meals in minutes.
- Convenient: Perfect for a quick meal for 4
- Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Ben´s Original™ Lemon Chicken sauce is suitable for vegetarians
- Create a classic, tasty Lemon Chicken dish that all the family will love
- Serve with Ben´s Original™ Rice for a delicious and wholesome meal
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Onion (2.9%), Lemon Juice (2.3%), Ginger (2.2%), Red Pepper (1.5%), Salt, Lemon Grass, Spice, Sesame Seeds, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame
Storage
Best before: see lid.After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try...
- Brown 400g of diced chicken breast in a little oil for 3-4 minutes. Add pak choi and baby corn with the contents of the jar, stir and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.
- Serve with your favourite Ben's Original™ rice.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
Return to
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.bensoriginal.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (112g) (%*)
|Energy
|293kJ 69kcal
|328kJ (4%)
|-
|77kcal (4%)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (< 1%)
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g (< 1%)
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|18g (7%)
|of which sugars
|12g
|13g (14%)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (1%)
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.84g (14%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|4 Serves
|-
|-
