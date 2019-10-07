Tesco Teriyaki Sauce 150Ml

- Energy103kJ 24kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 684kJ / 161kcal
Product Description
- A marinade of soy sauce, mirin and rice wine.
- A taste of Japan
- A thick, sticky, sweet sauce to dip or marinate meat or tofu
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Soy sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Sugar, Water, Mirin (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Cane Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Sake (Rice, Water).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|684kJ / 161kcal
|103kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|25.0g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|0.6g
|Salt
|6.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
