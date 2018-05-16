By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Szechuan Kung Po Sauce 425G

Sharwoods Szechuan Kung Po Sauce 425G
£ 1.85
£0.44/100g
Per 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
  • Energy518kJ 122kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • A Sweet and Sticky Sauce with a Chilli Kick
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (27%), Water, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Water Chestnuts (6%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Toasted Sesame Oil, Salt, Red Chilli, Red Chilli Flakes, Red Chilli Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned.
  • 2: Add the sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until all is cooked through,
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 4.
  • Serve with Sharwood's delicious egg noodles and prawn crackers

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For more information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.sharwoods.com

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
Energy (kJ)491kJ518kJ
Energy (kcal)116kcal122kcal
Fat 1.0g1.1g
of which Saturates 0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrates26.0g27.3g
of which Sugars 19.0g20.0g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 0.5g0.5g
Salt 0.81g0.85g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions

