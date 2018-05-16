Kingfisher Bamboo Shoots In Water 225G

Product Description
- Bamboo Shoots in Water
- For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
- Our Bamboo Shoots are picked and packed when they are at their very best to bring authentic flavour to oriental dishes. Perfect for stir-fries, Thai curries and soups.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Bamboo Shoots, Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, remove contents from can and place in a non-metallic container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.For Best Before End: see end of can.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Lovering Foods Ltd.,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
Return to
- Lovering Foods Ltd.,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH.
Drained weight
120g
Net Contents
225g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained:
|Energy
|56 kJ / 13 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019