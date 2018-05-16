By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Blue Dragon Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 120G
Product Description

  • A Chinese-style stir fry sauce with salted black soya beans, dark soy sauce, garlic and ginger.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Salted Black Soya Beans (7%) [Black Soya Beans, Salt], White Rice Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Dark Soy Sauce (3%) [Water, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Defatted Soya Bean Flakes, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Roasted Wheat], Garlic Purée (2%), Ginger Purée (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract Powder [Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring], Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • We like to drizzle some sesame oil on top to finish.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy524kJ/124kcal
Fat2.2g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate23.6g
of which sugars19.8g
Protein2.1g
Salt1.5g

