Blue Dragon Hoisin & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Product Description
- An aromatic stir fry sauce with soybean paste, soy sauce, garlic and spices.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- If you love this, why not try...
- Blue Dragon Rich Hoisin Sauce, perfect for dipping.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Soybean Paste (6.5%) [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt], White Rice Vinegar, Light Soy Sauce (4.5%) [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Spring Onion (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée (1.5%), Ginger Purée, Toasted Sesame Oil (1%), Colour (Plain Caramel), Spices (0.6%), Yeast Extract Paste, Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- If you feel like a change, try swapping the chicken for duck breast.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|621kJ/147kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.5g
|of which sugars
|25.9g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021