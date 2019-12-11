By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Oyster Sauce 150Ml

Tesco Oyster Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.90
£1.27/100ml
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy14kcal 60kJ
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Fat<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 402kJ (95kcal)

Product Description

  • Sauce flavoured with oyster extract.
  • A rich, savoury Chinese classic, ideal for all sorts of oriental dishes
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Cornflour, Oyster Extract (1.5%). Oyster Extract contains: Tapioca Starch, Oyster Extract (Mollusc), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see, ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 10 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product with falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy402kJ (95kcal) 60kJ (14kcal)
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate22.1g3.3g
sugars17.3g2.6g
Fat0.5g<0.1g
saturates0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Salt10.1g1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

