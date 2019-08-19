By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kikkoman Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce 250Ml

Kikkoman Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce 250Ml
£ 2.60
£1.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Naturally Brewed Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce
  • Over 300 years of excellence
  • All-purpose seasoning
  • Naturally brewed tamari
  • Gluten free
  • Halal Feed and Food Inspection Authority
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 180,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kikkoman.eu
  • www.kikkoman.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 240 kJ/ 57 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 2.0 g
of which sugars 0 g
Protein 10 g
Salt 16.4 g

Great!!

5 stars

Tastes just great to me and of course because it's Tamari ( all Soya ) then it's gluten free! Win win!

