Blue Dragon Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Blue Dragon Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120G
£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Product Description

  • A stir fry sauce with Japanese soy sauce.
  • At Blue Dragon we are inspired by vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Japanese Soy Sauce (10%) [Water, Defatted Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Modified Maize Starch, Soybean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt], Ginger Pureé, Mirin-Style Seasoning [Glucose Syrup, Water, Rice Extract [Water, Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Phosphoric Acid), Cane Molasses], Garlic Pureé, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • We like to serve with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of coriander.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 488kJ/115kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 26.9g
of which sugars 21.6g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 1.7g

