The Skinny Cookie Co Chocolate Chip Cookies 165G

Cookies with sugar free chocolate chips and desiccated coconut.

We bake with love not... Hydrogenated fats or GM ingredients and certainly no artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial preservatives.

Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.

97 kcal per serving High Fibre Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 165G

High Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Oatbran, Sugar Free Chocolate Chips (9%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Fructose, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Vegetable Glycerine, Flavourings, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonates, Sodium Bicarbonates)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 8 servings per pack

Net Contents

165g ℮

Additives