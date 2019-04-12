By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sultana & Oat Cookies 200G

Tesco Sultana & Oat Cookies 200G
One cookie
  • Energy381kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1904kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • 10 All butter cookies with oats and sultanas.
  • Tesco 10 Sultana & Oat Cookies Soft & Chewy. Baked moist and buttery, with chunky oats and sweet sultanas. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Soft & Chewy. Baked moist and buttery, with chunky oats and sweet sultanas. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Rolled Oats (23%), Sultanas (21%), Butter (Milk) (17%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Molasses.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (20g)
Energy1904kJ / 454kcal381kJ / 91kcal
Fat19.7g3.9g
Saturates11.2g2.2g
Carbohydrate61.6g12.3g
Sugars32.5g6.5g
Fibre4.4g0.9g
Protein5.5g1.1g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

moist and delicious and such good value

5 stars

moist and delicious and such good value

Delicious

5 stars

These are too moreish!

Great tasting

5 stars

Had these cookies a few times and I really like them. They are succulent and great tasting.

Irresistible!

5 stars

Do not think for one moment that you will be able to just have one cookie and leave the rest for later- no chance! Superb!!

Yummy!

5 stars

Lovely moist fruity cookies, will buy these again!

Great taste

5 stars

Family like the taste

Great cookies

5 stars

These are my favourite in this range of cookies, one at a time is enough for a tasty treat.

Great wish it was a bigger pack

5 stars

Bought them some weeks ago by accident (thought I was buying gluten free for my wife) but since that first pack we've had 3/4 packs a week

Scrumptious

5 stars

These biscuits are so lovely.. they are my favourite product by Tesco I buy them every week. So moist lots of sultanas in and the price is brilliant 5 stars Tesco ...

Delicious.....

5 stars

I buy these for my mum, she absolutely loves them and now so do I!!!! They are delicious!

