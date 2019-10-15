Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 200G

Don’t bother
Very disappointed could not taste any ginger at all just a poor chocolate biscuit Back to Border biscuits dark chocolate ginger next time
Go back to the originals
These biscuits used to be superb - thick and crunchy with nice chunks of ginger. Now they have been rebranded "finest " they are thinner, not as nice at all and with nothing like the zing of ginger. Plus they have gone up in price! Disappointing really as I used to buy these regularly but won't bother now.
Delicious treat!
We bought these for an afternoon tea with family and they were very popular. The chocolate is really thick and good quality and there are lovely chunks of ginger in the biscuit. The biscuits are quite large - so you don't get many in a packet. We normally buy a different brand of chocolate gingers which were much more expensive but we won't be buying the expensive brand again - Tesco finest are even better.
Finest dark chocolate ginger cookies
I absolutely love these cookies so morish my husband doesn’t normally eat anything with ginger but he loves these , such s good price for a tasty cookie.
Mmmmmmmmmmm
These biccy are abso lootly de lush us
magnifique - dont put the price up
make sure you dont run out of stock, gluten free is good
Naughty but delicious!
Only buy these when we deserve a treat!
Paradise
What a taste. Heaven toy must try it yourself.!
Amazingly nice
Very moreish
Disappointing
I think the recent very hot weather has affected these usually excellent biscuits, I found the latest pack had melted the chocolate inside, and the whole biscuit seemed stale. The use by date was well in advance, so put it down to the heat affected this product, but won’t. Up again