By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 200G

3.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 200G
£ 1.59
£0.80/100g
One cookie
  • Energy516kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2065kJ / 493kcal

Product Description

  • 8 all butter cookies with ginger pieces and Belgian dark chocolate coating.
  • Tesco finest* Belgian Dark Chocolate and Ginger Cookies. Made to an all butter recipe with crystallised stem ginger. These cookies are made to an all butter recipe. Fiery stem ginger is balanced with warming cinnamon and nutmeg, while a generous coating of intense dark Belgian chocolate creates a silky richness.
  • Made to an all butter recipe with crystallised stem ginger. These cookies are made to an all butter recipe. Fiery stem ginger is balanced with warming cinnamon and nutmeg, while a generous coating of intense dark Belgian chocolate creates a silky richness.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (40%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Crystallised Stem Ginger (15%)[Ginger, Icing Sugar], Butter (Milk)(12%), Sugar, Oat Flakes, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Lemon Oil, Cinnamon, Nutmeg.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 54% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before end: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (25g)
Energy2065kJ / 493kcal516kJ / 123kcal
Fat23.9g6.0g
Saturates14.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate61.9g15.5g
Sugars39.4g9.9g
Fibre4.5g1.1g
Protein5.3g1.3g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t bother

1 stars

Very disappointed could not taste any ginger at all just a poor chocolate biscuit Back to Border biscuits dark chocolate ginger next time

Go back to the originals

2 stars

These biscuits used to be superb - thick and crunchy with nice chunks of ginger. Now they have been rebranded "finest " they are thinner, not as nice at all and with nothing like the zing of ginger. Plus they have gone up in price! Disappointing really as I used to buy these regularly but won't bother now.

Delicious treat!

5 stars

We bought these for an afternoon tea with family and they were very popular. The chocolate is really thick and good quality and there are lovely chunks of ginger in the biscuit. The biscuits are quite large - so you don't get many in a packet. We normally buy a different brand of chocolate gingers which were much more expensive but we won't be buying the expensive brand again - Tesco finest are even better.

Finest dark chocolate ginger cookies

5 stars

I absolutely love these cookies so morish my husband doesn’t normally eat anything with ginger but he loves these , such s good price for a tasty cookie.

Mmmmmmmmmmm

5 stars

These biccy are abso lootly de lush us

magnifique - dont put the price up

1 stars

make sure you dont run out of stock, gluten free is good

Naughty but delicious!

5 stars

Only buy these when we deserve a treat!

Paradise

5 stars

What a taste. Heaven toy must try it yourself.!

Amazingly nice

5 stars

Very moreish

Disappointing

1 stars

I think the recent very hot weather has affected these usually excellent biscuits, I found the latest pack had melted the chocolate inside, and the whole biscuit seemed stale. The use by date was well in advance, so put it down to the heat affected this product, but won’t. Up again

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Border Biscuits Dark Chocolate Ginger 150G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

New

Tesco Finest Quadruple Chocolate Cookies 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Tesco Finest Fruity Flapjack Cookies 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Tesco Finest Chunky Nut & Belgian Chocolate Cookie 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here