Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G

£ 1.80
£1.20/100g
One cookie
  • Energy399kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2098kJ / 502kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free all butter cookies made with gluten free oats and tapioca starch with Belgian milk, dark and white and chocolate chunks, half coated in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Made with gluten free oats
  • Free from wheat & gluten
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate Coating (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Gluten Free Oat Flour, Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Gluten Free Oats, Tapioca Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (19g)
Energy2098kJ / 502kcal399kJ / 95kcal
Fat25.8g4.9g
Saturates15.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate60.2g11.4g
Sugars35.9g6.8g
Fibre3.1g0.6g
Protein5.6g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Melt in the mouth but always not available online.

Melt in the mouth but always not available online.

