Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G

Melt in the mouth but always not available online.
Melt in the mouth but always not available online.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2098kJ / 502kcal
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate Coating (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Gluten Free Oat Flour, Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Chocolate Chunks (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Gluten Free Oats, Tapioca Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 8 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (19g)
|Energy
|2098kJ / 502kcal
|399kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|25.8g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|15.7g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|35.9g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019