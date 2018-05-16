Galaxy Cookies 180G

- Energy474kJ 113kcal6%
Product Description
- Crisp cookies containing milk chocolate chunks.
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate Chunks (30%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter Oil (from Milk), Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey or Whey Permeate (from Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Gluten from Oats and Barley
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 22.5g
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cookie (22.5g)
|%RI*
|RI* for Adults
|Energy
|2106kJ
|474kJ
|(6%)
|8400kJ
|-
|504kcal
|113kcal
|(6%)
|2000kcal
|Fat
|27.0g
|6.1g
|(9%)
|70g
|of which saturates
|14.3g
|3.2g
|(16%)
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|12.8g
|(5%)
|260g
|of which sugars
|34.7g
|7.8g
|(9%)
|90g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.2g
|(2%)
|50g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.11g
|(2%)
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
