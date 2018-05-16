By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Galaxy Cookies 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Galaxy Cookies 180G
£ 1.99
£1.11/100g
1x = ~22.5g,Each cookie contains:
  • Energy474kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp cookies containing milk chocolate chunks.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate Chunks (30%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter Oil (from Milk), Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey or Whey Permeate (from Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Gluten from Oats and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 22.5g

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland:
  • Mars,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cookie (22.5g)%RI*RI* for Adults
Energy 2106kJ474kJ(6%)8400kJ
-504kcal113kcal(6%)2000kcal
Fat 27.0g6.1g(9%)70g
of which saturates 14.3g3.2g(16%)20g
Carbohydrate 56.9g12.8g(5%)260g
of which sugars 34.7g7.8g(9%)90g
Protein 5.3g1.2g(2%)50g
Salt 0.47g0.11g(2%)6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here